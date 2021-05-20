 

Vax and scratch: NY offers $5M lottery for newly vaccinated

Weird

by: MARINA VILLENEUVE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Monday, May 10, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Anyone who gets vaccinated at select state-run vaccination sites in New York next week will receive a lottery scratch ticket with prizes potentially worth millions, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo tries to boost slowing vaccination rates.

The pilot program will offer prizes from $20 up to $5 million and run from Monday, May 24 to Friday, May 28 at 10 state-run sites, Cuomo said Thursday.

“It’s a situation where everyone wins,” Cuomo said at a press conference in Buffalo.

The governor said there’s a one in nine chance of winning a scratch ticket prize in New York, which is joining other states, including Ohio, with similar lottery incentives. Only residents 18 and older are eligible, according to a press release.

New York also plans to set up pop-up vaccination sites at seven airports across the state for U.S. residents, including airport workers.

New York has fully vaccinated about 43% of its 20 million residents, above the national average of 37.8%.

Still, Cuomo said the pace of vaccinations has slowed: New York has recorded an average of 123,806 daily shots in arms over the past 14 days. That’s down 43% from 216,040 as of April 12.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

73° / 61°
Fair
Fair 0% 73° 61°

Friday

88° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 88° 61°

Saturday

88° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 88° 62°

Sunday

94° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 94° 66°

Monday

97° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 97° 69°

Tuesday

97° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 97° 71°

Wednesday

96° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 96° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
73°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
71°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
70°

68°

2 AM
Clear
1%
68°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
66°

65°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
65°

64°

5 AM
Clear
3%
64°

62°

6 AM
Clear
5%
62°

62°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
62°

64°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
64°

69°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
69°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
73°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

80°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

86°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

84°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

78°

9 PM
Clear
0%
78°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
76°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories