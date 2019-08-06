VIDEO: Man tries to break into store by throwing a brick through the window

FORT WALTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department responded to an attempted burglary Monday morning.

The reported burglary happened at Jimmy’s Men Store & Pawn Shop Inc., 22 Elgin Parkway SE.

Officers discovered, according to police, the suspected burglar attempted to enter the store by shattering a front door to the business. The man was unsuccessful at breaking the front door, despite using a brick in an attempt smash it.

Police describe the suspect as a white, tall, bald male, who was wearing shorts and a t-shirt at the time of the attempted burglary.

The case is under investigation and updates will be provided as they become available. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Brandon Chapin at 850-833-9546 or call 911 for an emergency.