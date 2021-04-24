 

WATCH: Swarms of predatory, hooked-jaw sea worms spotted off South Carolina coast

Weird

by: WBTW,

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE. BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Springtime along the beach means many changes for sea animals, including the hooked jaw clamworms recently seen popping up in swarms off the South Carolina coast.

The animals, which ordinarily live on the seafloor, undergo reproductive transformations during the full and new moons in the spring, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

They have a mouth, a lip, two pairs of eyes and a set of strong hook-like jaws, according to enature.com. Unlike an earthworm, the clamworm’s mouth and jaws are strong enough to break human skin.

In the springtime, their bodies morph into reproductive forms called “epitokes” as they swarm in coastal waters. This phenomenon occurs every year and is often followed by hungry throngs of fish and birds along the marsh edge, according to the SCDNR.

“You may not want to go swimming with epitokes, as clamworms do have a set of hooked jaws, but it’s hard not to appreciate such an unusual coastal sight,” SCNDR staff posted on social media.

Clamworms are not all tiny creatures. They can grow up to 36 inches long and one and three-fourths wide, say folks at enature.com.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

72° / 54°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 100% 72° 54°

Sunday

77° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 77° 51°

Monday

82° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 82° 58°

Tuesday

86° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 86° 61°

Wednesday

86° / 63°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 7% 86° 63°

Thursday

85° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 85° 66°

Friday

77° / 58°
Showers
Showers 40% 77° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

9 AM
Strong Storms
100%
61°

63°

10 AM
Strong Storms
94%
63°

64°

11 AM
Strong Storms
83%
64°

64°

12 PM
Cloudy
23%
64°

65°

1 PM
Cloudy
22%
65°

69°

2 PM
Cloudy
22%
69°

69°

3 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
48%
69°

69°

4 PM
Strong Storms
90%
69°

69°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
89%
69°

71°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
99%
71°

69°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
69°

66°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
66°

66°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
66°

66°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
66°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
66°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
64°

61°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
61°

60°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
60°

59°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
59°

58°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
58°

58°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
58°

57°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
57°

55°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
55°

55°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
55°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories