Wayward emu captured running through New Jersey city

Weird
Posted: / Updated:

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A wayward emu was taken to an animal shelter after it was captured while running through the streets of a northern New Jersey city.

A woman spotted the long-legged bird on Tuesday morning in a residential neighborhood near Paterson’s border with Totowa.

Animal control officers managed to snare the emu, which is about 4 feet (1.2 meters) tall.

The emu was placed in a large animal cart and was taken to a shelter, where officials arranged for the emu to be examined by a veterinarian.

Officials were not sure whether the bird had escaped from a farm or was just running out in the wild.

Chief Animal Control Officer John DeCando told NJ.com the emu appeared healthy. He could not determine its age or sex, “but I can tell you it needs a bath,” DeCando said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 92° 74°

Friday

89° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 74°

Saturday

87° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 72°

Sunday

92° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 92° 71°

Monday

93° / 71°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 93° 71°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 91° 70°

Wednesday

87° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

77°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

77°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

79°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

82°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

87°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

87°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
87°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

87°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories