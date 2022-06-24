AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The overturning of Roe v. Wade prompted thousands of demonstrators across the country to gather in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision. In Auburn, pro-abortion students and faculty gathered at Toomer’s Corner in response to the news.

Abortion-rights advocates withstood the summer heat and held signs with statements such as ‘Keep Abortions Legal’ and ‘Abortion is Healthcare.’

Auburn Faculty member Kelli Thompson led the protest — just one of many protests she’s held at Toomer’s Corner over the past two years.

On Friday, Thompson was joined by many new faces who say the gathering helped channel their frustration with the court’s decision. Thompson says it is important for students to demonstrate when it comes to causes they believe in.

“The Civil Rights heroes that I look up to, that is what they did,” Thompson said. “They got in the way and they became something that could not be ignored. So yeah we’ll continue to be something that cannot be ignored. As long as there is a First Amendment in this country we will be here.”

Thompson says the protests will continue at Toomer’s Corner every day from 5-7 p.m. CST.

While News 3 was on the scene, there was no opposition to the protest.

WRBL has reached out to anti-abortion student groups on Auburn University’s campus for a statement, and we are still awaiting a response.