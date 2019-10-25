Wells Fargo honors a Harris County veteran for his service

A local veteran received some extra help around his house this afternoon from a couple of volunteers.

The volunteers work at Wells Fargo locations throughout West Georgia. They did repairs and also helped clean up retired Army Corporal Matt Burgess’s yard.

Corporal Burgess started a nonprofit in 2014 called Freedom Fidos. Freedom Fidos trains dogs from the shelter to be service animals for veterans and people with special needs. Burgess says he is very thankful to have a community around him that supports him.



“With no salaries and all volunteers, it’s hard for us to keep up and Wells Fargo and House of Heroes coming out they have had so much work today. We’re extremely grateful to them and their support in just every way,” Cpl.(ret.) Burgess said.

Wells Fargo presented a $100,000 grant to House of Heroes to help the nonprofit renovate 15 houses. They also gave $2,000 to Corporal Burgess to help pay for his work to train shelter dogs.