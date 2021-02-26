Wellstar and Goodr partner to tackle food insecurity in LaGrange neighborhood

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Local leaders of the Calumet Park neighborhood call it a food desert. That’s why Goodr and Wellstar employees put on a pop-up grocery store.

100 pre-registered residents turned up Friday to pick up items like milk, cereal and fresh produce.

Calumet Park was the only neighborhood in Troup County chosen to participate in the event, out of seven communities across Georgia.

The Secretary Treasurer of Calumet Park Neighborhood Association, Lee Jones, describes the service as “greatly needed” and says it will have a great impact on community, which he calls a “food desert.”

“Overall, I think it brings a sense of community,” said Jones. “It lets them know that their neighborhood association is looking out for their wellbeing and we’re going to do everything we can to improve their quality of life.”

The popup grocery store will continue providing food for residents once a month for the next five months. Residents are only allowed to participate in one pop-up store event and may not re-register for any later months.

“We wanted to increase food accessibility and make it where people were able to get the food they needed,” said Laurie Walters, Manager of the Community Health Department at Wellstar Health System.

The Goodr Pop-up Grocery Store was created after a 2019 assessment by Wellstar determined there was a state-wide drop in food accessibility. The program was created with the intention of letting the communities know Wellstar and Goodr are here to help.