‘We’re expecting!’: Georgia Aquarium announces baby beluga

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) – The Georgia Aquarium has announced that one of its beluga whales is a mother-to-be.

The aquarium’s vice president of animal health confirmed in a statement Tuesday that a 20-year-old beluga named Whisper is expected to give birth to a calf in April.

The gender of the baby won’t be revealed until birth.

News outlets report Whisper arrived in Georgia from Seaworld Orlando nearly a year ago.

Previously, three newborn belugas have died at the aquarium since 2012. Still, officials say they’re hopeful Whisper will safely deliver a healthy calf this spring.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories