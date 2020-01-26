“We’re going to miss him,”: Family remembers 38th street murder victim in vigil

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Under a single street light on 38th street, a family remembered the life of a loved one.

His oldest daughter Alencia Sims is still speechless knowing her father is gone. “I’m just angry,” she says.

42-year-old Allen McMillian was shot and killed on January 23rd on 38th Street in Columbus.

“He was my best friend, I could call him for anything. we used to talk every day,” Sims says.

Now, she and her two siblings will never hear his voice again. But one thing she’ll remember is something he told her regularly. “He always told me he loved me. He told me that a lot,” she said, fighting back tears.

McMillian’s older sister Temika Buchanan says the news that her brother was gone was devasting. “He didn’t bother anybody. You know he’d give you the shirt off his back. I just couldn’t believe it, that’s my only brother.”

McMillian’s death leaves a hole in their family.

“They took a lot from not just but from his whole family, his kids, my mom.. we’re going to miss him,” Buchanan said.

Just like Sims, she’ll never hear his voice again. One thing she’ll really miss is their conversations. “Just him callin’ me…you know, “What’d you cook?”

And just like a big sister, she’d cook his favorite chicken and macaroni. “I’m going to miss that,” she says with a smile.

Columbus Police have not identified a suspect yet.

“Just turn yourself in. Forgiveness is available, just give us that peace,” his sister says.

If you have any information, please call Columbus Police.