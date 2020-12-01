West Point fire ruled arson

A fire that damaged a mobile home in Harris County in November was set deliberately. That’s the ruling announced Tuesday by Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.

The fire occurred at 265 Cedar Circle in West Point, Georgia around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, damaging the 51-year-old, 720-square-foot mobile home.

“This mobile home was being remodeled and the power was disconnected at the time of the fire,” said Commissioner King. “Our investigators are continuing to work alongside the Harris County Fire Department and Harris County Sheriff’s Office in this case.”

Anyone with information about this fire should call the State Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-252-5804. Callers can remain anonymous on this 24-hour tip line.