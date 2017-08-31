What does it take to put an end the violence?

COLUMBUS, Ga. — With 26 homicides already this year, Columbus is on pace to far surpass the 28 homicides we saw last year.

With each life lost, the same question resonates through the community, how do we stop this?

Akeem Hud, Director for Project Rebound says putting an end to crime starts with members of the community including churches.

“You’re going to have to pray yourself up so you can get out and fight for the resources you need to do it. The first solution to this problem is there need to be a massive amount of those crime prevention funds put into organizing block clubs all over this community.”, says Hud Director Project Rebound

Our Ken Martin asked Hud, why is it the gang lifestyle is such a popular one in our society.

“They don’t have anything to do. At the same time there’s paper all over that neighborhood. At the same time there are yards that need to be cultivated. There’s work to be done but where are the resources?”, says Hud

Kenneth Word is a local advocate trying to get community leaders to step up and put an end to black on black violence.

“You got a lot of people out here that’s trying to stop the violence, it’s not going to just stop over night, we need help. As a community of people if we get together and come up with a solution. Me myself I don’t have all the answers. “, says Kenneth Word Community Activist

Word says he’s willing to work with anyone to make sure no one else is murdered.

“The police department, preachers whoever we need to come together man, I mean please stop the violence.”, says Word

Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley says it’s hard having to deliver the news to families that a loved one has been murdered.

“It’s very gruesome and it makes you wonder why somebody could do stuff like that.”, says Freeman Worley, Chief Deputy Coroner

Click the link below to learn more about Project Rebound and how you can get involved.http://www.projectreboundinc.org/