What happens when police respond to calls for mental health issues?

Clemson Police Officer Mike Arflin explains how he responded to a call for someone having a mental health crisis.

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Police officers are called to respond to a wide variety of calls, not just crimes. Some of those requests are for people dealing with mental illness and other needs best addressed by someone with special training. Earlier this month, one such call came into the Clemson Police Department.

Clemson Police Officers Tyler Owens, Tim Frederick and Mike Arflin responded to a call of a woman with a child who had attempted to steal several cars from a parking lot.

“To be honest with you, that was sort of the first indication that something wasn’t right because normally car thieves don’t hang out,” Arflin said.

The woman had attempted to take one car that was left running. She was stopped by a bystander, only to then try and take another car. Someone stopped her from driving away and called the police. She and her six-year-old son waited nervously for officers to arrive.

When officers arrived they noticed the woman was in distress.

“The more we spoke, the more it became apparent that she was in a crisis,” said Arflin.

She was with a small child, visiting from out of state, and for some reason felt like she needed to run, said Arflin. Police couldn’t get her to explain why she was afraid or why she was running.

“We are not healthcare providers. I am not a psychologist. My entire job is to get them to the next step of care,” he said, “and to stabilize them enough to get them to that next level of care.”

That next step typically involves calling an ambulance for emergency medical technicians (EMTs) or The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Both groups serve a meaningful role. EMTs provide immediate care and transportation for a medical evaluation in emergencies. NAMI uses affiliate partners who can send a representative to the scene to assist police officers dealing with non-emergencies. The NAMI representative serves as a mental health advocate and has the training and resources to get the appropriate help, said Chief Jorge Campos.

“The whole goal is for that person to get the care that they need. It’s not to arrest them or put them through the system,” he said. “It’s to treat them with as much dignity as possible, but yet still keep them safe.”

The woman was transported to a local hospital and the child was reunited with his father as soon as possible, Campos said.

The woman’s husband filled out a commendation for the officers on the department’s website. The commendation was then shared to the department’s Facebook page with the family’s approval. Campos said the incident shows the ability of the police department to support a variety of mental health issues.

The woman’s husband thanked the responding police officers for treating the situation as a mental health issue, and not a crime.

“She has already suffered so much in her life that I don’t know how she could have survived if she had somehow hurt our son or been treated like a criminal, rather than someone suffering,” her husband wrote in the commendation.

The following list is the Clemson Police Department policy that is adopted from South Carolina law enforcement standards:

1. Request a backup officer. 2. Take steps to calm the situation 3. When possible, eliminate lights and sirens, disperse crowds, and assume a quiet and non-threatening manner when approaching or conversing with the person. 4. Move slowly and don’t excite the person. 5. Explain that the police are there to help and find the appropriate care. 6. Communicate with the person to find out what is bother him or her. 7. Relay concern for him or her feelings. 8. Allow him or her to vent feelings. 9. Gather information about family members and acquaintances. 10. Request the appropriate professional assistance when needed. said Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos

“Hopefully what they are seeing is helping them realize they are getting help,” Campos said.

NAMI supports most law enforcement in the state, he said.

Nami mission is to “improve the quality of life for individuals who live with mental illnesses and for their families by promoting the availability of effective services and resources, through education, support and advocacy.”

You can contact the agencies help line at 1-800-788-5131. The help line is available for people who want to learn more about various mental illnesses, NAMI educational programs, support groups, and treatment facilities in the state.