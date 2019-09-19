What impact will TSYS merger with Global Payments have on local charitable giving?

As Columbus-based TSYS has become Global Payments, Inc., there will be changes, Chairman Troy Woods told News 3 as much Wednesday in an exclusive interview.

One of the big questions in the community is what will be the impact on charitable giving?

If you attend events for non-profit organizations in the Columbus region, TSYS is one of the names that are almost always on the sponsorship list.

“We don’t see any change there at all,” Woods said. “We donate and contribute millions of dollars back to this community each and every year and we don’t see that changing at all.”

That is good news for a number of organizations, not the least of which is the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley.

Last year, TSYS made up 18 percent of the more than $7 million raised by the United Way. That’s more than $1.2 million and it helps fund nearly 30 agencies.

New United Way President and CEO Ben Moser says his organization has been talking to TSYS and is confident the support will still be there.

“We believe that the partnership will continue to be a transformational one for both United Way and the community,” Moser said. “Global Payments is a great corporate citizen and they are a big United Way supporter. So, we don’t expect much change at all on that front. They are going to continue to support United Way with the time, treasure and talents, as well as the broader community.”

Wood said he and Global Payments CEO Jeff Sloan have discussed that very thing.

“Jeff and I spent a lot of time discussing this early on, as you would expect we would,” Woods said. “We started talking about what I would call the social, cultural issues. They are also very benevolent as a company and United Way is one of their largest.”



