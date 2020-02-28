What is “Who Won Final Jeopardy?”

Due to unforeseeable technical issues at WRBL some of our viewers missed the ending of Jeopardy on Thursday night.

It was down to Mackenzie Jones, on an 8 game win streak, Allison Cuyjet, and Aaron Goetsch.

The final Jeopardy was as follows, “The first census, in 1790, listed 24 urban places; this port was the most populous one in the South.”

Can you guess the solution before the end of the article?

In the end it was down to Mackenzie and Aaron.

Aaron guessed Charleston, which is correct! He comes out on top with $24,800

Mackenzie came in second and Allison came in third.

To find the list of the contestants winnings, you can click here.