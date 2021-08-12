What the Biden infrastructure bill means for Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – On August 10th, the United States Senate passed the Biden Administration’s landmark $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The bill is the largest of it’s kind in almost a century.

For the state of Georgia this means:

$8.9 billion in federal funding to improve highways.

$225 million for bridge replacement and repairs.

$1.4 billion to improve public transportation.

$135 million to create an electric vehicle charging network across the state.

$22 million over five years to protect against wildfires.

$24 million to protect against cyberattacks.

$3.5 billion of national investment in weatherization.

$619 million for infrastructure development for airports.

WRBL spoke with the local Democratic and Republican parties for their reaction to the landmark bill.

“It’s about the biggest and the most expensive thing we’ve ever seen. I mean, you know, in maybe forever. Cause it’s gonna add like $256 billion to the deficit,” says Alton Russell Chairman Columbus/Muscogee Republican party.

Tonza Thomas chairwoman of the Muscogee County Democratic party says, “I would love to see a lot of minority contractors be able to benefit from this work because again we trusted Black women to put those people in elected positions and we have to trust that black women want to see people like us from our communities benefiting from these contracts.”

The funds of the bills are expected to be dispersed over the next five years.