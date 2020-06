VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) - A Chambers County Sheriff’s Deputy is on administrative leave after being arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Reckless Endangerment following a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Valley Police say 34-year-old Jonathan Wesley Rudd of Valley hit a sign and a small tree Saturday morning, June 27th at 12:59 eastern time. Rudd was not on duty at the time.