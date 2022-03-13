(WHNT) — Red snapper season is just around the corner for Alabama fishers, according to the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR).

ADCNR’s Marine Resources Division (MRD) stated state and federal waters will open to anglers beginning on Friday, May 27. This year’s season will consist of four-day weekends from Friday to Monday, until the private angler quota is projected to be met.

The exact angler quota and season closure date for 2022 will be announced later this year.

ADCNR provided several tips ahead of red snapper season, including:

The daily bag limit is two red snappers per person with a minimum size limit of 16 inches total

Anglers 16 and older must have an Alabama saltwater fishing license; those over 65 or a lifetime saltwater license holder must have current registration (anglers under 16 don’t have to have a license)

Anglers 16 and over must have an Alabama Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement if they have gulf reef fish

Owners and operators of vessels landing red snappers are required to complete one landing report per trip before removing the fish from the boat or the boat from the water

Red snappers caught from the shore, piers, or a non-powered vessel should be reported through Snapper Check and have a conservation ID number

Starting in 2022, all vessels fishing for reef fish in federal waters must have a venting tool or descending device ready to use.

Snapper Check is available through the Outdoor AL app, which can be found in both Apple and Android stores, or the website. For more tips and more information Alabama’s marine resources, wildlife, and fisheries, visit outdooralabama.com.