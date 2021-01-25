 

 

When will everyone have access to COVID vaccine? Biden says this spring

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) – At a press conference Monday, President Joe Biden said he believes anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by this spring.

“I think it will be this spring,” he said. “But it’s going to be a logistical challenge that exceeds anything we’ve ever tried in this country.”

He said he feels “confident” that by summer, “we’ll be on our way toward heading toward herd immunity and increasing access for people who aren’t first on the list, all the way going down to children.”

“I feel good about where we’re going and I think we can get it done,” he added.

Time, he acknowledged, “is of the essence” in getting the 328 million residents of the U.S. vaccinated.

Yet Biden said he is “optimistic that we will have enough vaccines.”

Going into office, he said he was unaware how much of the vaccine was available, but that information he now possesses.

He also said that he’s gotten “commitments from some of the producers that they will produce more vaccines in a relatively short period of time.”

Biden said he was confident “that we will be in a position within the next three weeks or so to be vaccinating people at the range of a million a day or in excess of that.”

As part of his COVID-19 plan, Biden has said he intends to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days of office.

As of Sunday, the U.S. had administered 21.85 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to CDC data.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Monday

72° / 66°
Clear
Clear 0% 72° 66°

Tuesday

73° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 89% 73° 55°

Wednesday

66° / 35°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 96% 66° 35°

Thursday

54° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 54° 30°

Friday

59° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 59° 34°

Saturday

61° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 61° 49°

Sunday

67° / 48°
Showers
Showers 48% 67° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
72°

70°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
70°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
69°

67°

10 PM
Cloudy
23%
67°

67°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
67°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

68°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
68°

68°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
68°

67°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
67°

67°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
67°

67°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
67°

67°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
86%
67°

67°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
89%
67°

67°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
67°

68°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
68°

69°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
69°

70°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
70°

71°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
71°

72°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
72°

72°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
72°

72°

4 PM
Showers
43%
72°

73°

5 PM
Showers
41%
73°

72°

6 PM
Showers
40%
72°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories