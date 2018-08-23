When your summer workout becomes dangerous

Heat related illnesses can be avoided. Despite this fact, health officials say around 618 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year.

“The environment here in Georgia with its heat and humidity is unforgiving,” said Dr. Sebastian Hubbuch, a cardiologist at St. Francis Hospital.

He sat down with us to talk about exercise and the Georgia heat. Our bodies have built in mechanisms to cool itself, to a point.

“When people begin to feel sick to their stomach, when they get to feeling dizzy, when they just can’t go any further, they’ve hit the wall, they’re sweating, that’s called heat exhaustion.”

Get out of the heat and immerse yourself in cold water. Heat stroke is when the body’s mechanisms have stopped.

“You’re beet red. Your core temperature is above 104, you get confused and you become comatose in a few minutes. Some people can easily seize.”

And if help isn’t sought immediately, the condition can become grave.

“Actually what happens is the brain begins to coagulate like an egg put into a skillet it begins to come hard. There can be permanent brain damage and kidney damage if it’s not treated quickly.”

Dr. Hubbuch says people with heart disease on certain medications such as diuretics and blood pressure meds should be careful.

Some safety tips for your summer run or workout: be well hydrated, hit the trail early in the morning or well after the sun goes down