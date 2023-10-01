(Stacker) — The magic of Hollywood is that oftentimes movies aren’t filmed anywhere near where they purport to be taking place. California may be home to Hollywood, but so many of your favorite films were set against backdrops far removed from the glitterati of the West Coast.

With huge studios like Warner Bros., MGM, and RKO Pictures churning out film after film during the heyday of the silver screen, California made a name for itself as the cornerstone for all things movies. As the industry has continued to shift, however, that has begun to change.

From the need for more rural settings to a director’s desire to get everything as historically accurate as possible, not to mention the attractive tax incentives offered by states outside of California, crews are increasingly enticed to look elsewhere when filming. More and more, shoots take place in the most unexpected places in a quest to entertain, and sometimes, to make film history. Have you ever wondered where the Cullen house in the “Twilight” movies actually is? (The answer is Oregon.) How about the location of where the wasteland astronauts trekked in “Planet of the Apes” from 1968? (Answer: Arizona.)

With that in mind, Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in Alabama using data from Movie Locations. Additional information about each film was collected from IMDb. Some films may have been omitted due to data dissimilarities and lack of corresponding information found on IMDb.

Big Fish (2003)

– Director: Tim Burton

– IMDb user rating: 8.0 (452K reviews)

– Runtime: 125 minutes

– Genres: Adventure, Drama, and Fantasy

– Cast: Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney, and Billy Crudup

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

– Director: Steven Spielberg

– IMDb user rating: 7.6 (212K reviews)

– Runtime: 138 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Sci-Fi

– Cast: Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut, and Teri Garr

Get Out (2017)

– Director: Jordan Peele

– IMDb user rating: 7.8 (657K reviews)

– Runtime: 104 minutes

– Genres: Horror, Mystery, and Thriller

– Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, and Bradley Whitford

Mississippi Burning (1988)

– Director: Alan Parker

– IMDb user rating: 7.8 (106K reviews)

– Runtime: 128 minutes

– Genres: Crime, Drama, and Mystery

– Cast: Gene Hackman, Willem Dafoe, and Frances McDormand

The Phenix City Story (1955)

– Director: Phil Karlson

– IMDb user rating: 7.2 (3.2K reviews)

– Runtime: 100 minutes

– Genres: Crime, Drama, and Film-Noir

– Cast: John McIntire, Richard Kiley, and Kathryn Grant

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

– Director: Robert Mulligan

– IMDb user rating: 8.3 (326K reviews)

– Runtime: 129 minutes

– Genres: Crime and Drama

– Cast: Gregory Peck, John Megna, and Frank Overton

Under Siege (1992)

– Director: Andrew Davis

– IMDb user rating: 6.5 (93K reviews)

– Runtime: 103 minutes

– Genres: Action and Thriller

– Cast: Steven Seagal, Gary Busey, and Tommy Lee Jones

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Olivia Monahan, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 48 states.