While Georgia saw 21 fatalities from DUI’s during the holidays, Columbus had 0

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department released the final tally on DUI-related incidents. From the week of Dec. 26 to New Year’s Day, Columbus saw 84 people arrested for alcohol-related events.

While the state of Georgia had 21 overall DUI-related fatalities, Columbus saw none.

From the five day detail by the CPD Traffic Unit, here’s what police say were the stats on DUI charges over the holidays:

Total DUI’s: 60

Total Citations: 509

Total Arrests: 84

Total Charges from Arrest: 218

Total Fatalities: 0

Last year, the Columbus Police Department did a DUI detail for three weeks in December.

In 2018, from December 10th through the 31s Lt. Lance Deaton says there were:

Total DUI’s: 91

Total Citations: 1,239

Total Arrests: 151

Total Charges from Arrest: 414

Lt. Deaton says they had to reduce their patrol to only one week this year due to their police shortage. Last year, during the 26th of December to New Years Eve there were 63 DUI charges. Lt. Deaton says these numbers are alarming.

“It’s a little concerning when you look at the 60 DUIs over five days. because what that tells you is we have a lot of people drinking and driving. That sends a message that we need to increase our enforcement and education about drinking and driving,” Lt. Deaton said.

The CPD DUI Detail was aimed at creating safety on the roadways in Columbus to decrease the number of injuries and fatalities during hte holiday season.

Police say the program also created a Mock Accident Scene in front of the city’s Public Safety Building and showed the police department’s DUI car. Every year the mock accident scene is placed in a different part of town. It is used to educate locals about the dangers and risks of drinking and driving.