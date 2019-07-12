WHINSEC welcomes a new class with a 12-country Flag ceremony

59 students from 12 different countries will be part of the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation Class of 2020.

The students will be taking the command & general staff officer course. The course is designed to educate and train intermediate-level military, interagency, and partner-nation officers to be prepared to operate in complex Army and Joint, Interagency, Intergovernmental, Multinational (JIIM) environments as field grade commanders and staff officers.

Lt. Col. Harry White says the students range from U.S. Army, Air Force, Marines, and Navy officers alongside international students.

White says the ceremony was to honor and welcome the families to the Chattahoochee valley for the beginning of the academic year course.

“The families that come here, they’ll be here for a year. These families they bring their children who are going to be part of our community and our school system. A lot of the spouses will be working within the community. They will also be conducting things such as community service such as the clean up of the Chattahoochee last year and the clean up from Hurricane Michael,” Lt. Col. White said.

White says when the students leave Fort Benning and go back to their duty stations they will leave with the experience of working with and studying with our partner nations throughout the Americas.