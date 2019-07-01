WHINSEC welcomes a new commandant on post

Fort Benning welcomed a new commander to the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation.

Colonel Robert Alvaro passed colors down to Colonel John Suggs, Jr. who will now serve as the commandant of the institute. Colonel Suggs is the seventh commandant to serve WHINSEC.

Colonel Suggs joined the Army as an Infantryman in 1987. He says he’s happy to be back to the place where he started his basic training 32 years ago.

“I’m excited. This is the best job in the world. There’s absolutely no reason for me to be anything other than elated to be here. My family, they’re super excited to be back in Georgia, to be back on Fort Benning and we’re looking forward to the years ahead,” Col. Suggs said.

Suggs says that he doesn’t plan to make changes but to continue the Army standard by giving the institute a base to allow them to develop themselves and reach for the extroadinary.