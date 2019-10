From the left, French President Emmanuel Macron, Egyptian President and Chairman of the African Union Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a work session focused on climate in Biarritz, southwestern France, Monday Aug. 26, 2019, on the third day of the annual G7 Summit. The empty seat at third right was the place reserved for President Donald Trump, who according to Macron had skipped Monday’s working session on the climate. At the same time Macron said that Trump supported an initiative by G-7 countries for an immediate $20 million fund to help Amazon countries fight wildfires and launch a long-term global initiative to protect the rainforest. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP)–The White House is starting to shape plans for next year’s Group of Seven summit in Florida.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is outlining the priorities the administration would like America’s strongest allies to tackle when the U.S. plays host to three days of meetings next June.

Rolling back government regulation is in. So is energy production. Russian President Vladimir Putin could be as well. Meanwhile, climate change is most definitely out.