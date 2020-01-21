White House says USPS should privatize

The hunt is on for a new postmaster general and some say whoever gets that job could have a big impact on how you get your mail.

That’s because the Trump Administration wants to sell off and privatize parts of the postal service.

But some who are against that idea say it will make getting your mail tougher and cost some mail workers their jobs.

The White House says the U.S. Postal Service should be a private business, not part of the government.

But Mark Dimondstein, President of the American Postal Workers Union, says mail service is too important to privatize.

“Everybody has the same right, to have mail service no matter who we are and where we live, and that would all be threatened, undermined and done away with postal privatization,” said Dimondstein.

In 2018, President Trump called for a task force to restructure or even sell off the post office.

Now, Dimondstein’s fears are growing as the search is on for a new postmaster general.

“We’re very concerned that they may bring in a postmaster general to carry out the plans of the white house office of management and budget which is to sell it,” Dimondstein said.

The postal service is losing money and owes its current and future retirees more than $100 billion dollars.

“At the end of the day, Congress would have the final say, but an awful lot of damage can be done along the way,” said Dimondstein.

The Administration’s Office of Management and Budget has so far not responded to our request for comment, but some senators, like Ohio’s Sherrod Brown, say Congress should allow the post office to expand its businesses so it can turn a profit.

“We have set them up in some sense to undermine their success, and we need to back off and do it right,” said Brown, (D) Ohio.

Dimondstein suggests postal workers could do more than carry mail.

“Such as expanded financial services, paycheck cashing, ATM’s,” Dimondstein added.

Any real congressional action will have to wait until after the impeachment trial.