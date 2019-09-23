White lions join crew of animals at Alabama animal preserve

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (AP) – An animal preserve in northeast Alabama is now home to two white lions.

Tigers for Tomorrow at Untamed Mountain recently announced that Bakari and Kimani are settling in well at the facility in DeKalb County.

Al.com reports that Tigers for Tomorrow is home for more than 160 animals including tigers, mountain lions, African lions, bears, wolves, and black leopards.

The facility is open for general admission visits from Friday through Sunday and for private tours and educational events.

