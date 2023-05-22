COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — With Memorial Day weekend soon approaching, there are expected to be an estimated 1,200 people present at the Chattahoochee River.

During this busy time of year, it’s easy to get distracted but it’s essential to practice water safety.

Monitoring children and keeping potentially dangerous toys, food, drinks, household items, and other objects out of children’s reach. Protect them from drowning, and other potential accidents.

Drowning is still the leading cause of unintentional death for children between the ages of 1 and 4 and remains in the top four causes of death for ages 54 and up. You can take simple steps to help protect your family from water-related accidents.

The Manager of White Water Express Daniel Gilbert provided us with more tips about water safety on and alongside the river.

“You definitely need to be wearing a lifejacket, no questions. Always be conscious of your surroundings. If you’re in a swift water environment and you don’t know how to swim, you probably should not be getting in the water. Definitely should be wearing a lifejacket at all times,” says Daniel.

White Water Express will be offering White Water safety and rescue courses this weekend Starting Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.