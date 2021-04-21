 

Whitewater Express seeing an increase in business

Whitewater Express is looking to fill positions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Now that spring is here and summer is near, Whitewater express is floating with fun activities under the sun. The business has begun to see an increase in locals looking to get out and enjoy themselves.

When the pandemic began last year, Whitewater Express felt the impact of COVID-19. The business had to close their doors and hang their life jackets for a few months. As time progressed, the business found it had a slight advantage, it can operate outside. Dan Gilbert said they took everything and moved it outdoors.

“We moved our front desk sign in’s outdoors, we do everything we can outdoors. Our safety talks are outdoors, our transportation is separate for people and it’s been terrific,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert told News 3 they saw a big increase in friends coming down to partake in the activities last summer, especially families.

“June, July and August were terrific, it’s been good ever since,” Gilbert said.

Now that it’s warming up again outside business is starting to pick up even more.

“The warmer it gets, it’s the busier we get. So on these beautiful days like today, it makes people think about rafting. They think, ‘Oh let’s go rafting this weekend.’ So, we’ve had some real busy weekends and people are coming out during the week too.”

Whitewater Express has seen an increase in white water rafting sales, but during the fall and winter months more people look forward to zip lining.

Whitewater Express is also looking to hire new employees for the summer. You must be 18 years or older to apply.

