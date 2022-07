(WRBL) – The World Health Organization’s is considering whether the outbreak of monkey-pox should be declared a global crisis.

The consideration comes for the second time within weeks.

The CDC reports more than 2,593 cases across the United States as of Friday, July 22, 2022. There are no reported deaths.

As President Biden’s Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said it’s time to take monkey pox seriously, while others warn the spread of the virus is likely higher than we know.