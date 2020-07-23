WHO chief upbraids Pompeo over ‘unacceptable’ allegations

News

by: JAMEY KEATEN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, about the Trump administration’s policies on Iran, Iraq and the use of force. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

GENEVA (AP) – The director-general of the World Health Organization has upbraided U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for “untrue and unacceptable” allegations after British media reported that Pompeo made a comment about the health agency chief having been “bought” by China.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted WHO was focusing on “saving lives” as he lashed out Thursday at the reported comments by the top U.S. diplomat at a closed-door event this week in London.

Tedros’ response to Pompeo represented some of his most defensive and full-throated statements yet in the wake of the Trump administration’s repeated criticism in recent months of the U.N. health agency’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

94° / 72°
Windy at times, thunderstorms early
Windy at times, thunderstorms early 60% 94° 72°

Friday

93° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 74°

Saturday

91° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 60% 91° 73°

Sunday

94° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 74°

Monday

92° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 92° 73°

Tuesday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 88° 73°

Wednesday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

77°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

74°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories