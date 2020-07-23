WHO chief upbraids Pompeo over ‘unacceptable’ allegations

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, about the Trump administration’s policies on Iran, Iraq and the use of force. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

GENEVA (AP) – The director-general of the World Health Organization has upbraided U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for “untrue and unacceptable” allegations after British media reported that Pompeo made a comment about the health agency chief having been “bought” by China.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted WHO was focusing on “saving lives” as he lashed out Thursday at the reported comments by the top U.S. diplomat at a closed-door event this week in London.

Tedros’ response to Pompeo represented some of his most defensive and full-throated statements yet in the wake of the Trump administration’s repeated criticism in recent months of the U.N. health agency’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.