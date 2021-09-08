Who’s running Muscogee County DA’s Office? Mark Jones files for ’emergency’ leave in wake of arrest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A day after being indicted and arrested on nine counts of criminal misconduct while in office, Muscogee County District Attorney Mark Jones has filed a notice with the court clerk that he will be only on emergency leave for the next four weeks.

In the notice Jones gave the reason for the emergency leave simply as “emergency.” He said he will be out of the office from Sept. 8-Oct. 11.

Jones took office on Jan. 1. The indictment accuses Jones of the following criminal acts in his first nine months in office:

Two counts of influencing a witness;

Two counts of bribery;

Two counts of violation of oath of public office;

Two counts of attempted violation of oath of public office;

One count attempted subordination of perjury.

Jones could not be reached for comment. His attorney Chris Breault has not responded.

Jones was released from jail Tuesday on $10,000 bond four hours after his arrest with the condition he not use alcohol.

The question now is who is running the District Attorney’s Office, with a budget for nearly 30 attorneys, it is easily one of the largest law firms in Columbus.

Jones is out until Oct. 11, and by that time a three-person commission appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp could have recommended a suspension for Jones.

His Chief Assistant District Attorney Shenaka Terry Jones is out on maternity leave.

During a call to the DA’s office Wednesday afternoon, the person who answered the phone was asked who was running the office.

“Sir, I don’t know what to tell you,” the person said.

Jones is an unrelated criminal trial next week in Muscogee County Superior Court. He has been charged with felony damage to the Civic Center parking lot during the taping of a May 2020 campaign commercial.

During a pretrial hearing last week, Breault said Jones would not take a plea deal and admit to lesser misdemeanor charges.