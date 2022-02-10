Why are Ahmaud Arbery’s killers getting another trial?

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Fifty-two jurors have qualified so far in the hate crimes trial for the men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery.

On Wednesday, the third day of the selection process, 24 more potential jurors faced questioning. Each one said they have heard of this case, and most were excused for knowing too much about the case or having opinions about the defendants.

So far in the selection process, a number of potential jurors have expressed confusion about why there is now a federal trial after Travis and Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan were convicted in the state trial back in November.

Chad Posnick, a criminal justice professor at Georgia Southern University, explained that when Arbery was killed, there was no state hate crime statute, meaning it could only be prosecuted in federal court. It wasn’t until after Arbery’s death that Georgia passed hate crime legislation.

“The eyes of the nation and, really, the eyes of the world are going to be on this case,” said Posnick.

The difference now — jurors will not decide if the defendants are responsible for killing Arbery but will weigh whether they were motivated by his race.

“If you look at the research in terms of prosecuting hate crimes, it is really hard to do,” Posnick said. “You really have to get in the mindset of the individuals who committed the crime and you really have to get into the heart of the matter.”

The professor said there is a lot weighing on jury selection, as this trial will set precedent for future hate crime proceedings in state court.

“Prosecuting this as a hate crime at the federal level really does put race at the front and center of this case. And now family and friends of Ahmaud Arbery could really hear this play out in real-time,” Posnick explained.

Judge Lisa Godbey Wood originally anticipated the trial would take up to 12 days, but now says she expects the trial to take seven to 10 days.

The court expects to begin jury strikes on Monday and opening statements on Tuesday.