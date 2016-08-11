Why Olympic athletes are turning to cupping therapy for pain management

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Americans watching the Olympics aren’t just talking about the Gold, in the case of swimmer Michael Phelps, they’re talking about the purple. Those huge dots on his back. The purple dots are what’s left when he undergoes cupping therapy.

Cupping is a form of alternative medicine in which glass cups are placed on the skin to create suction. It’s believed the suction mobilizes blood flow to promote healing of pain and other ailments. It’s an alternative for people who don’t want to use drugs to fight pain.

“Especially like Olympic athletes, because when they have pain, they cannot take a narcotic. Otherwise they cannot pass the urine test. So it’s true to most of the soldiers and some people like heavy equipment operators, they cannot take a narcotic and then go to work so then the other methods to relieve the pain become more important to them than narcotics,” said Dr. Huang of Huang’s Integrative medicine Acupuncture & Chinese Medicine in Columbus.

Fire is used to heat the cup. The cup is placed on the skin. As the air inside the cup cools, it creates a vacuum. The skin rises and reddens as blood vessels expand. The cup is kept on for about 10 minutes.

Some patients get the procedure once a week. It costs about 35 dollars per treatment and is administered by a state licensed acupuncturist. Those purple spots last about 2 to 3 days.