 

Why you should update your iPhone ASAP

On Friday, Apple released a new update for its iOS software system that fixes a potentially serious security breach. (Getty images)

(NEXSTAR) – On Friday, Apple released a new update for its iOS software system that fixes a potentially serious security breach.

The new update impacts Webkit, a browser engine used in Safari.

According to Apple’s security website, Webkit is “processing maliciously crafted web content” that “may lead to universal cross site scripting.”

The issue “may have been actively exploited.”

Basically, the security threat “leaves your Apple device vulnerable to hacks regardless of whether you’re using Safari or other third-party browsers,” Mashable explains, hence why you should install the corrective update as soon as possible.

The update is available for the following devices:

  • iPhone 6s and later
  • iPad Pro (all models)
  • iPad Air 2 and later
  • iPad 5th generation and later
  • iPad mini 4 and later,
  • iPod touch (7th generation)

To install it, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update, and click “Download and Install.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

