WICHITA, Kan. – Imagine owning your historical castle.

The Wichita castle has 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet and is listed for $3.5 million.

Photos of the Wichita castle and its listing circulated on social media after the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook account posted photos along with the caption: “According to the listing this castle is known as “The Campbell Castle” and was built from 1886 to 1888 by Colonel Burton Harvey Campbell and his wife Ellen, and is reportedly an authentic reproduction of a Richardsonian Romanesque Scottish Castle.

The Castle and adjacent Carriage House and approximately two acres of landscaped grounds and is located on the banks of the Little Arkansas River.

The castle is listed on the National Registers of Historical Places and includes a 300-year-old Grand Staircase and arched dining room window imported from London.

The top and sixth level of the main turret is an open rooftop area that provides views of the Little Arkansas River and the surrounding Wichita skyline.

The house has been on the market for 20 days.

Some of the 1,100 comments on Zillow Gone Wild:

“I used to live in Wichita for college and drove past this place every day. The pictures hardly do it justice. It’s really gorgeous.”

“Just in time for spooky season! Looks pretty elegant…but also the perfect place for….*lightning strike* MURDER”

“In my mind, this is the house Pete and Trudy Campbell bought when they moved to Wichita at the end of Mad Men.”

“Stunning and very old world. I love that each bedroom is so unique. I saw somebody else mention this is or could be a B&B and I have to agree. What a neat place to stay.”

“I started out loving this place. Then I got to the kitchen, then to the multiple dining tables and I realized someone had destroyed what was once a beautiful home. But the ultimate disappointment came when I got to the bedrooms and saw how they had been destroyed with tubs and sinks in them. So sad.”

“Col. Mustard, with the lead pipe, in the kitchen.”

Zillow Gone Wild typically lists houses for sale that are unusual or interesting. The Facebook account has over 1 million followers.