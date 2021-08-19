Wicksburg car crash shuts down Highway 123 & 84

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WDHN) — On Thursday morning, a car crash occurred involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Highway 123 and Highway 84.

Responding units included Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Wicksburg Fire and Rescue, and Houston County Sheriff Deputies.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

Traffic was diverted from the oncoming lane around the scene of the accident.

Reports indicate there were at least three cars seen on a tow truck leaving the incident.

ALEA is reportedly investigating the crash.

The is still an ongoing investigation and WDHN will have updates as they become available.