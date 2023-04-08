Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- As a wedge of cool air moves down from the north, temperatures this morning dropped into the lower 50s. Showers will begin this morning and will linger into the evening hours. While the heaviest rain will move through around midday, this evening will still see widespread showers. Thanks to continued cloud cover and showers, readings will struggle to get out of the mid-50s.

These showers will linger into early Easter morning, but clouds will begin to clear by the early afternoon. Readings will begin to warm as afternoon highs get into the upper-60s.

After a brief break from the rain at the start of this week, the unsettled pattern will return to the First Alert forecast. Beginning Wednesday, clouds will begin to increase ahead of our next system. This gulf low pressure system will begin to bring scattered showers and storms Thursday. Rain will become more widespread as we head into Friday.

Temperatures will slowly warm back up beginning Sunday, as readings reach into the 70s Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday, readings will be more seasonable with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. These temperatures will linger into next weekend.