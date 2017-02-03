Wild Animal Wednesday: The Squirrel Monkey

On today’s feature of Wild Animal Wednesday we have our friend Eddie the squirrel monkey. He is all the way from South America and is easiest our smallest animal friend. The two things that aren’t small on Eddie, is his brain and his tail. A squirrel monkey’s brain is actually bigger than a human size brain per pound. His tail is used for balancing amongst trees. Be careful of Eddie’s screeches, it can be as loud and annoying as nails on a chalk board. Wild Animal Safari is now scheduling tours between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Come on down to see Eddie!

