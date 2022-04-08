LOS ANGELES (AP) – Will Smith banned from Oscars, other film academy events for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock onstage at Academy Awards.

The move comes after a meeting of the academy’s Board of Governors to discuss a response to Smith’s actions.

The academy in a statement called Smith’s actions “unacceptable and harmful.”

Smith pre-emptively resigned from the academy last week during the run-up to the meeting and said he would accept any punishment the academy handed down.

An email sent to representatives for Smith seeking comment was not immediately returned.