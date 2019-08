William Byron is the pole winner for the Daytona 500. The victory is his first pole victory in 37 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races.

The Hendrick Motorsports team, which includes Byron, finished one, two, three and four in the pole.

Alex Bowman finished in second place.

Jimmie Johnson finished in third place.

Chase Elliott finished in fourth place.

The team has won five consecutive Daytona 500 poles.

Byron and Bowman will start in the front row of the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 17.