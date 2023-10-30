COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A high-profile Columbus murder trial got underway Monday morning in the Government Center.

Brothers Terrance and Homer Upshaw, along with Roderick Glanton are accused of a double homicide and are facing murder and gang charges in Superior Court.

The Upshaw brothers and Glanton are accused in the June 2021 Wilson Apartments shooting that left 18-year-old Saiveon Pugh and 17-year-old Jessie Ransom dead.

All three co-defendants were in court Monday as jury selection started about noon. About 90 prospective jurors are being questioned by prosecutors and defense attorneys.

Glanton is represented by Allen Jones.

Terrance Upshaw is represented by Shavon Thomas II.

And Homer Upshaw is represented by William Kendrick.

The Georgia Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution unit out of Atlanta is trying the case in front of Judge Gil McBride. The leader of that unit, Cara Convery is the lead prosecutor in this case.

Convery told the court the trial is expected to last into next week.

Glanton’s defense attorney, Allen Jones is facing his own legal issues. He has been suspended from practicing law in Alabama after a Georgia arrest on charges of smuggling contraband – cell phones and drugs – in the Muscogee County Jail. He is still in good standing with the Georgia Bar.

One interesting thing happened with the prospective jurors. The potential juror was on a watch list for people entering the Government Center. During the lunch break he was allegedly videotaping potential jurors. He was called in front of the judge and the video was deleted.

Homer Upshaw’s attorney, William Kendrick, is starting his seventh jury trial since the first of July. Two of his clients facing murder charges in Superior Court were recently acquitted.