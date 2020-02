COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- The 2020 Wine Run/Walk 2K is already a sold-out event! However, organizers want you to be aware of the annual fundraiser and the good work it does for people in our community.

Event Coordinator Leah Phelps stopped by News 3 Midday to discuss the event and how it benefits sex crime victims in the Chattahoochee Valley.

In addition, Phelps says the Wine Run also supports the local economy as it raises funds to help others.