Winn Dixie parent company launches Folds of Honor for families of fallen or disabled service members

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie grocery stores has launched a project to benefit the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members.

Folds of Honor is a six-week community donation program. Southeastern Grocers’ charitable foundation, SEG Gives, kicked off the donation program with a pledge to contribute $100,000 in support of Folds of Honor’s mission to provide educational scholarships to families of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

Winn-Dixie customers can easily round up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar at checkout, now through the Fourth of July to help the project.

In partnership with Folds of Honor, the grocer will stream a virtual concert series and offer online donation matching to help encourage community members to support military families remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.