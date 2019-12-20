Winter’s power displayed in 24-hour transformation at pier on Lake Ontario

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a matter of 24 hours, the Lake Ontario shoreline turned into something out of the film Frozen 2.

Ice was barely beginning to form Wednesday morning at the pier in Webster.

Then, 24 hours later, it was covered in ice.

Those ice plates are things we see a lot around here in January, when this kind of bitter cold is more prevalent, but there were a lot of ice plates today, and as the wind goes is where they go and gather.

A slight wind from the south, and the disappear and go out to sea.

As for the pier, that ice will linger for a while, despite milder temps on the way.

Ice can be dangerous, but it sure can be beautiful too.