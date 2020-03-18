With 2 more victories, Biden pulls further away from Sanders

A collage of the official portraits of former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Joe Biden has swept to easy victories in Florida in Illinois, increasingly pulling away with the Democratic presidential primary race and building pressure on Bernie Sanders to abandon his campaign.

The former vice president’s third big night in as many weeks came amid tremendous uncertainty confronting the Democratic contest as it collides with efforts to slow the spread of the virus that have shut down large swaths of American life.

Polls were shuttered in Ohio, and although balloting went ahead in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, election workers and voters reported problems.

Biden’s quest for his party’s nomination now seems within reach.