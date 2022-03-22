ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was airlifted to the hospital following a “vicious dog attack” Monday morning in Abbeville County.

According to the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 10:30 a.m. to a house on Ball Road in Honea Path.

Once on scene, deputies located the woman who was seriously injured.

Emergency Responders also arrived on scene and began giving treatment, but the woman had to be airlifted to the hospital. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.

Witnesses told deputies that three dogs were seen attacking the woman.

Deputies said a witness was able to scare the dogs away.

Abbeville County Animal Control took possession of the dogs.

This incident remains under investigation by the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office and Abbeville County Animal Control.