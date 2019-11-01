Woman and child in serious condition following crash on Hwy 280

LEE COUNTY, AL. (WRBL)–At least two people have been seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Hwy 280. The crash happened near Summerville Road at 3:26 pm CST.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones say the crash involved two vehicles. Two people were in one of the vehicles and a single occupant was in the other vehicle.

A woman and infant were together in one of the vehicle and both sustained serious injuries. The woman was taken by ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional and is in serious condition. The baby in the car with her is also in serious condition and was airlifted to a hospital in Atlanta for treatment.

The condition of the person in the second vehicle in not available.