 

Woman angry at Burger King wait climbs into drive-thru window to shoot at employees

News

by: Andrew Ellison, Eryn Taylor,

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police released photos of a woman who reportedly became so upset about the wait time at a Memphis, Tennessee Burger King that she opened fire on employees.

Police say when they arrived at the restaurant on March 30 employees told them that a customer became upset about the wait for food and started a verbal altercation while standing in the drive-through.

That’s when employees said the woman grabbed a gun from inside the vehicle, extended her body through the drive-through window and began shooting at employees.

  • Memphis Burger King suspect
    (Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)
  • Memphis Burger King suspect
    (Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)
  • Memphis Burger King suspect
    (Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)
  • Memphis Burger King suspect
    (Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)
  • Memphis Burger King suspect
    (Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

The workers fled through a back door and were not hurt, police said.

The woman was accompanied by a man who was driving the gray sedan.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

78° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 78° 48°

Tuesday

81° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 81° 52°

Wednesday

83° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 83° 60°

Thursday

76° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 76° 62°

Friday

77° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 77° 63°

Saturday

74° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 74° 60°

Sunday

78° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 78° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

76°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
73°

67°

9 PM
Clear
1%
67°

63°

10 PM
Clear
1%
63°

60°

11 PM
Clear
1%
60°

58°

12 AM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

1 AM
Clear
2%
56°

55°

2 AM
Clear
2%
55°

53°

3 AM
Clear
3%
53°

51°

4 AM
Clear
4%
51°

50°

5 AM
Clear
4%
50°

49°

6 AM
Clear
5%
49°

49°

7 AM
Clear
6%
49°

49°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
49°

54°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
54°

62°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
62°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

73°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories