Woman arrested in boyfriend’s Eufaula stabbing death

EUFAULA, Ala (WRBL)- Eufaula police say they arrested 36-year-old LaTonya M. Grubbs Saturday afternoon in the stabbing death of her boyfriend 36-year-old Randy Earl Smith.

Investigators say a 911 call was received by the Eufaula Communications Division around 2:20 Saturday morning reporting a domestic assault at a residence in the Chattahoochee Courts Apartment complex in Eufaula.

Police say when they arrived to the apartment, they found the victim with numerous stab wounds to his body.

He was rushed to Medical Center Barbour where he later died.

Grubbs is being held at the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

The incident is under active investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.

