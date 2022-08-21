LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly shooting Saturday night leads to the arrest of a 29-year-old woman charged with the death of a 23-year-old man.

Vonquetta Levett is charged with manslaughter family gun violence according to Lee County detention records.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says investigators received a call Saturday night around 11:24 about a possible shooting on Lee Road 620. Investigators located a 23-year-old man dead on the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. Levett was taken into custody in what investigators are calling a domestic violence situation.

We are awaiting further details on the victim’s name, his relationship with the suspect, and motive for the shooting.